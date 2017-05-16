As India and Pakistan fought eye-to-eye in International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Monday, the Twitterati found amusement in Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi's 'funny' wig.

Leading the troll against the courtroom dress, prominent columnist Suhel Seth tweeted, “The problem with the Pakistan lawyer is the wig isn't allowing his brain to breathe hence the shallowness of his arguments.”

“Am deeply upset with the Pakistani lawyer at ICJ! How dare he try and copy my hairstyle look? Want to sue him!” Seth added.

“ICJ refused to see Pakistan’s 6-minute video as they were busy looking at the lawyer's wig, which presented a much more compelling story,” one Vinayak tweeted.

“Pakistani lawyer with his fumbles in fake British accent & wig in ICJ excellently made Pakistan embarrass internationally #KulbhushanJadhav,” another user Bhagyesh Kalburgi posted.

Another user, Shashanka Shivathaya, was quick enough to compare the lawyer’s fancy wig with ‘Chinese noodles’, saying: “Pakistan's lawyer carrying his lunch on his head ... Chinese Noodles?”

“Pakistan lawyer is wearing a funny wig in (The) Hag(ue) court,” Abhishek Tiwari tweeted.



The courtroom wigs and robes were first introduced by the British lawyers and barristers in the 18th Century. However, over the time, many countries like US and Canada, which once mirrored the British court dress, moved on from the old school tradition. British lawyers are, however, still seen flaunting the hairpieces.

Another user, Radhika, posted: “Hahaha Pakistan thinks by sending a lawyer with British wig and accent they'll gain advantage.”

The ICJ in Netherlands’ Hague heard a bilateral case of India and Pakistan against the death sentence given to former Indian navy officer Jadhav by a Pakistani military court.

Pakistan is of the opinion that the alleged Indian spy should be ‘hanged’ as he seems to be a threat to their country. However, India has denied all claims saying he is an innocent man.

India accused the neighbouring country of not providing consular access to the prisoner.