Pak Army withdraws tweet on 'Dawn leaks'

The powerful Pakistan Army sought to mend fences with the beleaguered Nawaz Sharif Government on Wednesday by withdrawing its controversial 29 April tweet in which it had rejected the Prime Minister Office's directive on the Dawn story inquiry report.

"The tweet on April 29, 2017 was not aimed at any government office or person," a press release from the Inter Service Press Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Army, said. "Recommendations, as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue," it added.

"Accordingly, ISPR's said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous. Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support the democratic process," the ISPR said.

On 29 Apri, the PMO in Pakistan had issued a directive to remove Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the PM on Foreign Affairs, from his post for his alleged role in the 'Dawn leaks' about a high-level security meet held in early October following the surgical strikes conducted by India on terrorist camps in PoK.

The directive had come after an inquiry committee probing a story published by Dawn on 6 October 2016, submitted its findings in a report to Sharif. The committee's report ~ the contents of which have so far not been made public ~ had also contained the panel’s recommendations on the matter.

However, after the PMO’s directive was 'leaked' to media, the ISPR had rejected it, terming the government’s action as "incomplete". Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, who heads the ISPR, had said: "Notification on Dawn Leak is incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board. Notification is rejected."

This was clearly seen in political circles as a move by the Army to undermine the authority of the civilian government at a time when Mr Sharif was preparing for his crucial foreign visits to Saudi Arabia and China. It also reflected a complete breakdown of communication between the civilian government and the army, sending wrong signals to the global community.