'Over 2,753 security personnel killed in Naxal-hit states in 20 years'

A total of 2,753 security personnel were killed in the Naxal-affected states in the last two decades, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“As many as 2,753 security forces personnel have been martyred in the states affected by left-wing extremism over the past 20 years,” Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in a written reply to a question in the Lower House of Parliament.

He added that all necessary measures were being taken by the Centre and the states to prepare, train and technically equip the security forces to deal with various kinds of threats emanating from the ultras.

The intelligence agencies and the security forces were working in close coordination and there was no lack of faith or trust between them, said Ahir.

“The government has a comprehensive national policy and a multi-pronged action plan to deal with left-wing extremism, comprising security-related measures, developmental interventions, efforts at ensuring the rights and entitlements of the local communities etc.,” he added.