Outcome at BRICS security meet will impact the summit: Doval

As the BRICS security meet began here in Beijing on Friday, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the "vital" issues discussed at the event and its outcome will have an "impact" on the main summit in September.

"It is great we are discussing vital issues that will have an impact on the next summit meeting," Doval said at the 7th BRICS Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues. He also said the bloc of five countries needs to show leadership in countering terrorism.

"The outcome of the meeting today will contribute to the forthcoming BRICS Summit meetings to be held in Xiamen in September," he added.

The three-day BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen from September 3. The border stand-off between India and China at Doklam has led to concern of the bilateral tensions clouding the five-country summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at the BRICS summit.

Doval on Thursday had met China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and discussed "major problems" between the two countries whose armies are locked in a border stand-off at Doklam in Sikkim section.

Doval said "BRICS needs to show leadership in countering terrorism" as well as "on strategic issues of regional and global importance."

"It is natural we should hold a BRICS forum to discuss security issues that impact global peace and stability."

Doval and his counterparts from member countries - Brazil, Russia and South Africa -- will call on Xi later in the day.

Doklam, located at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China, is of high strategic importance to all three. It is disputed by Bhutan and China.

India says Doklam is Bhutanese territory and perceives any Chinese presence in the area as a threat to its own security.

The stand-off began over a road being built by the Chinese Army in Doklam. Indian troops halted the work in mid-June, leading to the crisis.