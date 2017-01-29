Our fight against corruption not political: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government’s fight against corruption was “not political” and it was imperative to punish the corrupt in order to empower the country’s honest citizens.



In his reply to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said: “Corruption has adversely impacted the aspirations of the poor and the middle class. The fight against corruption and black money is not a political fight. It is not to single out any particular party.”



“We will have to be tough on those who are cheating the system. When we do that, the hands of the poor will be strengthened,” he added.



Modi further said that about 700 Maoists surrendered after demonetisation.



“Several members have shared their views and there was considerable discussion on demonetisation... About 700 Maoists surrendered after demonetisation and this number is increasing. Shouldn't this make us happy,” he said.