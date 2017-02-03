Opposition seeks Modi's apology, disrupts RS

Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday forced adjournment of Rajya Sabha twice demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks "insulting" his precedessors.

Besides Congress members, their AIADMK counterparts too were in the well of the House demanding that Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao should discharge his Constitutional duty by swearing in V K Sasikala as the Chief Minister without wasting any further time.

Congress, CPI(M) and JD(U) raised the remarks Modi made during his intervention in the Motion of Thanks to President's address yesterday, saying the Prime Minister was "abusive" and used "insulting" language.

They said they were not given an opportunity to seek clarifications during the debate yesterday despite Chairman Hamid Ansari citing precedence and tradition of the House that gave members the right to seek such response after Prime Minister or a minister's statement.

With ruling benches countering them vociferously, Congress and other opposition party members trooped into the Well raising slogans demanding an apology from Modi, which along with slogan shouting by AIADMK members created a din, forcing Deputy Chairman P J Kurien to adjourn the House till noon.

Finance Minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley said ruling of the Chair cannot be challenged by a notice under rule 267 and rules gave government the right to reply to a debate but it does not provide for a reply to rejoinders.

While Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said Modi had used "abusive" language against his party's former general secretary, Anand Sharma (Cong) said the Prime Minister had insulted the memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sharad Yadav (JD-U) said when he had sought to raise the issue of export duty on wheat and pulses import, Modi had said he would listen to him after his intervention was over.

Chairman Hamid Ansari had also reminded the Prime Minister of the tradition and practice of the House to allow clarifications from members but the same was not heeded to, he said.

When the House reassembled at noon, Chairman Hamid Ansari's call for taking up the Question Hour went unheeded as uproar by opposition Congress over Modi's remarks continued.