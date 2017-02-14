Opposition leaders' BP shot up after phase-1 of polls: Akhilesh

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that "blood pressure" of opposition leaders has shot up after the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.



"After the first phase of polls, the language of opponents has changed. Blood pressure of some has also increased. There has been a lot of 'mann ki baat', now their should be 'kaam ki baat'," Akhilesh said in an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The chief minister was addressing a series of election meetings in Farrukhabad and Hardoi districts.



Exuding confidence that the SP-Congress alliance will be able to form the next government in the state, he said, "We will together win over 300 (of the 403) seats and form the government".



On demonetisation, he said the BJP-led NDA government did nothing for those who died standing in queues outside banks and ATMs in the wake of the note ban which created a lot of inconvenience for the common man.



Highlighting his government's welfare schemes, he said over 55 lakh women were getting Samajwadi pension, 18 lakh laptops were distributed, MBBS seats were doubled since independence, helpline services 108, 100, 109 were started and Kanya Vidya Dhan Yojna was launched to help the poor and needy.