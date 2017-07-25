Online portal launched to register sexual harassment complaints

An online complaint management system to register cases of sexual harassment of women at workplace -- SHe-Box -- was launched here on Monday.



Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi launched the system titled 'Sexual Harassment electronic-Box (SHe-Box)' which can be accessed at the link: http://www.wcd-sh.nic.in



"The complaint management system has been developed to ensure the effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (the SH Act), 2013," said an official statement.



Those who had already filed a written complaint with the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) concerned constituted under the Act are also eligible to file their complaint through this portal.



At the launch, Gandhi said that though currently this facility has been extended to Central Government employees, the scope of the portal will soon be extended to women employees of private sector also.



Noting that there are are some surveys, which give the extent of sexual harassment of women at workplace, she said that her Ministry will carry out a national level survey to asses and understand the magnitude of the problem.



The Government is the largest employer in the country employing 30.87 lakh people. As per the Census of Central Government employees, 2011, women constitute 10.93 percent (3.37 lakhs) of them.