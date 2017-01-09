One AIADMK MLA, MP join Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday drew more support as one more AIADMK MLA and an MP joined him.



Madurai (South) MLA SS Saravanan and Madurai Lok Sabha MP Gopalakrishnan met Panneerselvam at his Greenways Road residence here and extended their support to him.



With the arrival of Saravanan, the number of MLAs in the Chief Minister's camp rose by eight (including Panneerselvam), even as 12 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are backing him.



This includes Gopalakrishnan who extended his support today.



Saravanan alleged that party MLAs "were being detained" at the Koovathur resort and claimed he had given a slip by wearing a "t-shirt and Bermuda (shorts)".



"If a floor test is held today, Panneerselvam will win it. Both those who have come to his side and those who have not will vote for him," he said.



Gopalakrishnan said only Panneerselvam was the leader identified by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and therefore he had chosen to support him.



On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader, a step towards her elevation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.