World Press Freedom Day: Media urged to play constructive role

As the world acknowledges the contributions of the media on World Press Freedom Day, being observed across the globe on Wednesday, politicians, entrepreneurs and the common folks back home urged the representatives of the fourth pillar of democracy to play a constructive role in building the nation.

Social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter were flooded with messages, photos and quotes saluting the free press, while many debated the emergence of social media as an effective tool to counter mainstream media who is often accused of being biased and prejudiced.

The debate was apparently sparked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet wherein he said: “In today's day and age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement and has added more vigour to press freedom.”

Modi has always been quite active on social media and his views were sponsored by many.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media too was appreciated and urged to play a pivotal role in creating an informed society.

Here are some of the top tweets:

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyava6rdhan Rathore said: “On #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us strive for a free, fair & responsible 4th estate which will help create an informed, compassionate citizenry.”

“On this #WorldPressFreedomDay, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Media for constructive role they play in our Democracy,” said Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.

“On #WorldPressFreedomDay I wish for media to play a constructive role in creating an informed, cognizant & just society,” tweeted Minister of State Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

Former Congress parliamentarian Naveen Jindal said: “Free+unbiased press is essential 4 a strong democracy. On #WorldPressFreedomDay, I salute the journos who've stood 4 responsible journalism.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted: “‏May the pens always be mightier. My best wishes to all the members of the press fraternity on #WorldPressFreedomDay.”