On Republic Day, Indian, Pakistan troops exchange sweets on LoC

Indian and Pakistani soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday greeted each other with sweets to mark India's 68th Republic Day, a defence official said.

"On the 68th Republic day, Indian troops presented sweets to the Pakistan Army personnel at Poonch-Rawalakot and Hot Spring-Mendhar crossing points on the LoC as part of confidence building measures.

"Pakistan Army officials reciprocated the gesture by presenting sweets in return to the Indian delegation," Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Manish Mehta said here.

"The exchange of sweets is demonstrative of the goodwill by the Indian Army to ensure peace and tranquility on the LoC," he added.