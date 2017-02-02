Nuclear power to add 1,000 MW

Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that by the end of this financial year, nuclear energy will add 1,000 MW more into the grid.



"The present capacity of 5,780 MW will reach 6,780 MW by the end of this financial year, with the commercial operation of Kudankulam Unit-2, which is already generating infirm power at the rated capacity," he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.



"The capacity is expected to reach 9,580 MW by 2020 on progressive completion of projects under construction and about 12,980 MW by 2024 on completion of new projects accorded sanction," the minister added.



There are 21 nuclear power plants which are operational in the country with a total capacity of 5,780 MW. In addition, the second unit of Kudankulam KKNPP-2 (1,000 MW) is connected to the southern grid.



There are four nuclear power reactors under construction, each of 700 MW, which are progressively expected to be completed by 2019.