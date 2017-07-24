Now, Chinese troops transgress in Uttarakhand

At a time when relation between India and China has ebbed due to Doklam stand-off, a case of transgression by People's Liberation Army has come to the fore.

As per sources, Chinese troops reportedly crossed the border and entered the Indian territory in Uttarakhand's Barahoti in Chamoli district on 25 July at about 9 am. The soldiers walked up to 200 metres inside the Indian territory.

Government sources said the Chinese soldiers asked cattle owners to leave the area.

Last year also a similar incident was reported from the region. Sources said there were about 200-300 Chinese soldiers who walked into the Indian side.

The ITBP team, patrolling the area, raised the issue and the Chinese soldiers went back after a meeting.

Chinese and Indian soldiers are already locked in a face-off in Doklam area in the southernmost part of Tibet in an area also claimed by Indian ally Bhutan. India had objected to a road being constructed by China in the area.

India has conveyed to China that the construction of the road would mean a change of status quo with serious security implications for New Delhi.

India has said it is ready for talks with China to end the tension but both sides should first withdraw their armies from the disputed area.