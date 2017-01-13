Now, Akhilesh redefines SCAM, says A is for Amit, M is Modi

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SCAM jibe, saying that 'A' and 'M' in the acronym stand for BJP President Amit Shah and Modi.



Akhilesh addressed a rally here in Uttar Pradesh, hours after Modi attacked his political rivals saying SCAM stood of Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.



But the 43-year-old chief minister and Samajwadi leader said he has his own take for the acronym that meant: "Save the Country from Amit Shah and Modi."



"If we have to save the country we have to save it from the politicians whose names start with A and M," Akhilesh said to loud cheers of his supporters.