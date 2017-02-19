  1. Home
Non-armoured vehicles can now be shipped without NOC: Govt

    PTI | New Delhi

    February 19, 2017 | 03:23 PM
Military stores can now export non-armoured vehicles without obtaining a no objection certificate from the Department of Defence Production, a move expected to reduce procedural delay.

The government has amended the export licensing norms with immediate effect, excluding 'soft skinned vehicles' from the purview of the list of military stores requiring a NOC from the Department of Defence Production for export purposes.

The soft-skinned vehicles have been defined as vehicles which are neither armoured nor intended to be modified as an armoured vehicle in the future.

However, a no objection certificate will be required for export of military ground vehicles and components designed or modified for military use including tanks, armoured vehicles, amphibious and deep water fording machines, recovery vehicles and vehicles vehicles for towing or transporting ammunition and mine-protected vehicles.

