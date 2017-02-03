Noisy protests by Opposition leads to adjournment of Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour this morning after noisy opposition protests over several issues, including violence incidents involving cow vigilantes and the plight of farmers.

The opposition raked up several issues to target the government as soon as the House met for the day and took up the Question Hour.

Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left rushed into the Well raising slogans and holding placards.

While one of the placards read: “Gau mata toh bahana hai, karz maafi se dhyan hatana hai (Cow protection is a tool to divert attention from farm loan waiver)”, another read “who allowed Vijay Mallya to leave the country.”

As a vociferous opposition continued to raise slogans, BJP members from Karnataka were seen holding placards and standing at their benches asking the state government to protect honest officers.

They were referring to the recent transfer of DIG (Prisons) D Roopa, who had reportedly exposed that AIADMK leader Sasikala Natrajan was provided special facilities and services inside prison.

Speakers Sumitra Mahajan's repeated pleas fell on deaf ears and she adjourned the House till noon, about 15 minutes after it had assembled, amid continued bedlam.