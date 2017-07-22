No tacit understanding with Beijing vis-a-vis Arunachal, Tibet: Sushma

There is no quid pro quo with China vis a vis Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh and India is not a "mute spectator" to the sufferings of the Tibetan people and the issue of stapled visas given to Arunachal Pradesh residents by China, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday.



Replying to supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said there is "no quid pro quo" with China as far as the question of the latter recognising Arunachal Pradesh as part of India is concerned.



"We used to earlier talk of One China policy, but we used to say that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. And when we say that, we want China to also recognise this. Our policy has been very clear," she said.



The Minister said the issue of stapled visa to Arunachal Pradesh residents by China has been raised "in every bilateral meeting at various levels, be it at my level or by the Prime Minister".



On the issue of alleged atrocities in Tibet, she said India has not been "sitting as a mute spectator".



"Whenever there are differences, we raise them," she said.



She said the Dalai Lama wanted to visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and the government facilitated his visit not once but five or six times.



"Whatever issue that is there that goes against India's interest, we lodge our protest," she said.