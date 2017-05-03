No room for third party mediation on Kashmir: India

The Union government on Wednesday asserted that there was no ambiguity on its stand that Jammu and Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no room for third party mediation.

New Delhi had conveyed its position in the matter to all its foreign interlocutors in unequivocal terms, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters here.

His comments came in the wake of an article in the influential Chinese daily Global Times, suggesting that Beijing could consider mediating between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue to protect its economic interests. Notably the ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also runs through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). India has already conveyed its objection in the matter to Beijing.

The spokesperson said he normally did not react to newspaper reports. However, he would advise this segment of the Chinese media which carried the news report to first understand China’s own position on Kashmir clearly. As far as India was concerned, the Chinese position had been that Kashmir was an issue to be resolved by India and Pakistan.

When it was pointed out to him that Turkish President Erdogan had suggested multilateral talks to resolve the Kashmir issue in a television interview on the eve of his India visit, the spokesperson said the Turkish leader did not raise the matter in any way during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US State Department too had clarified its position on the Kashmir issue after American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had indicated that President Donald Trump could mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, the spokesperson added.