In another development to Justice CS Karnan's case, the Supreme Court on Monday turned down his plea to recall arrest order and slammed him for repeatedly filing plea.

"You are wasting court's time, will hear plea when it comes up," the top court bench told CS Karnan's lawyer who urged the top court to hear the matter urgently.

The Supreme Court on 12 May had said a conscious decision was taken by seven judges to sentence Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan to six months imprisonment by holding him guilty of contempt.

"The seven judges assembled to take a conscious decision," a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar had said.

He made the statement when advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, on behalf of Justice Karnan, mentioned the plea for recall of the 9 May order when the bench had come to the dais after lunch to hear the triple talaq matter.

Justice Karnan had on 11 May moved the apex court seeking recall of the order holding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to a six-month jail term.

The seven-judge bench of the apex court had on 9 May passed the order sentencing Karnan to jail by holding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to six months imprisonment, a day after he defiantly ordered eight apex court judges to be put behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies)