No-fly list: Government proposes new rules

To deal with unruly passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday announced new rules for a 'no-fly list' applicable to all domestic airlines dealing with rowdy passengers.

The proposed rules will empower airlines to ban unruly passengers from flying on their airline for a period of three months to two years or more depending upon the nature of the offence.

Making the announcement, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey said, "We propose to bring out a national no fly list. It is better to do that by a central mechanism under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) than leave it to airlines."

Choubey clarified that airlines can ban passengers from flying immediately, but the passenger won’t come on national no-fly list immediately.

The ministry has put instances of unruly behavior into three categories -- level 1 constitutes disruptive behaviour such as physical gestures, level 2 includes physically abusive behaviour and sexual harassment and level 3 is for murderous assault or life threatening behavior and damage to aircraft operating systems.

"By June 30, it is possible for us to come up with the finalisation of the amendment," Choubey said.

The proposal to prepare a national no-fly list comes in the wake of the controversy involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was accused of assaulting an Air India staffer.

As per IATA reports, in 2015 there were 10,854 cases of unruly behaviour by passengers across airlines worldwide, which translate into one incident for every 1,205 flights.

(With inputs from agencies)