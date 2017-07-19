No 'extreme flood situation' this year: NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday said there is no "extreme flood situation" this year as compared to last year. But rescue teams are on alert in 18 states.

Defining the nature of the situation, a senior official said there are three levels of flood situation.

"At the first level, the flood can be controlled by the district administration, in the second level, it can be controlled by state resources and at the third level, state seeks Central government help after which NDRF goes for rescue operation," said the official.

He said that they have given 190 boats to NDRF teams and in most cases there were no need for it. "Flood-affected villagers had taken precautions to save themselves from floods. They do not wait for the rescue team," said a source.

This year, NDRF said, they rescued 876 people from three states -- Assam, Gujarat and Telangana.

"From Assam, 614 people were rescued whereas from Gujarat 45 and Telangana 217," said the data.

Bihar, one of the most flood-prone states, has not been affected this year and also the same with West Bengal.

According to PRO Krishan Kumar, NDRF has pre-positioned 48 self-contained flood rescue teams in flood-prone areas across the country in addition to 35 permanent locations.

"NDRF teams are keeping a close watch over the flood situation in their respective areas of responsibility and are in constant touch with the local administration," said Kumar.