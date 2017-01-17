No directions issued to CBI in Rose Valley case: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday night said it has issued no no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is "forged".



In a rejoinder to the news organisations of West Bengal which "displayed" such a purported letter, the PMO wrote: "This has reference to a report appearing in your publication regarding a letter purportedly written by the Prime Minister s Office to CBI on the Rose Valley case.



"The report alleges that PMO has issued certain instructions to CBI in the matter. A copy of the purported letter has also been displayed."



The said report, the PMO said, "is totally false and baseless."



It said the "letter displayed in your publication is a forgery" as "No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister s Office."



In the Rose Valley scam case, CBI has arrested Sudip Badyopadhyay and Tapas Pal, MPs of Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal.