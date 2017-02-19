  1. Home
'Nitish, Lalu doing vote-bank politics on triple talaq'

  • IANS

    IANS | Patna

    February 20, 2017 | 12:25 AM

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, saying both leaders have been doing vote-bank politics by supporting triple talaq and opposing a uniform civil code.

Indresh, known for his vocal defence of Hinduvta politics, said: "Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U President, and Lalu have been playing politics to break the country for the sake of vote."

"There is an urgent need for one law in the country. There cannot be a separate law for any one," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader added.

Indresh also had a personal poser for Nitish and Lalu: "Will they allow their sons to give talaq to their wives?"

Indresh said those, who are against one nation-one law theory, are free to leave the country for any other place.

