Nitish Kumar wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

On expected lines, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday won the floor test in the Assembly. He bagged 131 votes in the 243-member House to retain his post as the state chief minister, just two days after resigning from the post and taking the oath again as the CM the next day.

After breaking the 20-month-old grand alliance with Lalu Yadav’s RJD and Congress on Wednesday, Nitish had joined hands with his old ally BJP to form the government.

According to a communique issued from the Raj Bhavan, Nitish had claimed the support of 131 members, comprising those of the BJP, two independents and legislators of BJP allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has 71 members, while the BJP has 53. The RJD has 80 MLAs, the Congress 27 and the CPI-ML 3.

Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi had on Thursday asked the chief minister to prove majority on the floor of the House after administering him the oath of office. Nitish was sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for the sixth time on Thursday, barely 18 hours after his surprise resignation.

Nitish had said that secularism should not be used to justify corruption and he won’t support people who make money through wrong ways.

(With inputs from agencies)