Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday amid tension among the alliance partners.

According to reports, Nitish discussed the existing political situation in Bihar with the Congress vice president.

The Bihar CM will be in Delhi for four days to attend a farewell dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday evening and to attend the oath-taking ceremony of new President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when Bihar's ruling grand alliance is witnessing a crisis after CBI raided RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's premises over an alleged benami land deal.

The JD-U, in its efforts to portray a corruption-free image, has demanded that Tejashwi Yadav shuld quit, a demand rejected by the RJD and the Congress.