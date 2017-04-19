Nirbhaya verdict: Defence lawyer to file review petition

Soon after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, defence lawyer AP Singh said he will file a review petition against the judgement.

"I am not satisfied with the judgement. After studying it, I will file a review petition on behalf of Akshay Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta," Singh told reporters outside the court.

"Public demonstration occurred due to media. It (public demonstration) is mentioned in the judgment. Someone cannot be hanged just because of public demonstrations," he said.

Singh, who is the defence lawyer for three of the convicts, said someone cannot be hanged in order to give a message to the society.

M.L. Sharma is the defence lawyer for the fourth convict Mukesh Singh.

