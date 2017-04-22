Nirbhaya gangrape case: Death penalty for all 4 convicts

Terming the gangrape and murder of 23-year-old Nirbhaya a 'barbaric incident', the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death penalty of all four convicts.

"Considering the serious injuries, the severe nature of the offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the death sentence," the top court bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra, Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan said.

"It is a barbaric incident", the apex court said after announcing the final verdict.

"Nature and manner of the crime devastated social trust, falls in 'rarest of rare' category warranting death penalty," the top court bench said, adding, "Convicts treated the victim as an object of enjoyment, with single purpose of ravishing her."

As per reports, on 16 December, 2012, six people had gangraped a 23-year-old student in a moving bus. She later succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on 29 December, 2012.

The four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - had moved the Supreme Court challenging the trial court's order, which had announced death sentence to them on 13 March, 2014.

Ram Singh, the bus driver, was found hanging in his cell in Tihar jail in March 2013, months before he was convicted, while another teenager involved in the case was sent to a juvenile correction facility. He was later released in 2015.

