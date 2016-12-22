NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Pakistani national and suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) member Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah, accused of attempting to attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chargesheet accuses Ali of planning to carry out terror activities against India at the behest of the LeT.

Ali, at present is in the custody of the NIA after his arrest on July 25, 2016 from Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA, Ali had thrice attempted to throw grenades on the army and police in Handwara area of Kupwara district but failed every time.

With inputs from agencies