NIA arrests fake currency racket mastermind deported from Saudi

Saudi Arabia has deported a ring leader of a fake Indian currency note racket, Abdul Salam, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday.



Abdul Salam alias Podi Salam, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala, was wanted in a case of smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 9.75 lakh which were seized from Abid Chullikulavan Hassan by Customs wing (Rummage & Intelligence Unit), Kochi at Nedumbasserry International Airport.



The NIA had taken over investigation into the case on July 13, 2014 from Kerala Police and filed a charge sheet against five accused including Abdul Salam on July 23, 2015.



The agency alleged that Salam was part of the criminal conspiracy to smuggle high quality counterfeit notes to India from the UAE and had facilitated its smuggling through Abid Chullikulavan Hassan.