New Pakistan envoy to India will arrive by May end

The new Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood will take over the reins from the current envoy Abdul Basit by the end of May, sources said on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, Mahmood currently serves as Ambassador to Turkey and will replace Basit, whose term ends in May.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has already issued visa to Mahmood.

Basit was appointed as Pakistan's envoy to India in 2014.

Mahmood has also served as the envoy to Thailand earlier.

