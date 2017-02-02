New Myanmar NSA on visit to India

U Thaung Tun, who was appointed as the new National Security Advisor of Myanmar last month, has made India his first port of call abroad, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.



"The newly appointed National Security Advisor of Myanmar U Thaung Tun is currently on an official visit to India," the ministry said in a statement.

U Thaung Tun is a career diplomat who has held diverse posts, including serving as Myanmar's Ambassador to the Philippines, Belgium, the Netherlands and the European Union, in the course of his long career in the Myanmar Foreign Office.



"In his present capacity, he is expected to advise the Myanmar government on internal and external threats by assessing situations from a strategic point of view," the statement said.



"We welcome him to India and are privileged that he has chosen to make India his first port of call following his appointment. During his stay in India, he will be interacting at length with our own NSA, Minister of State for External Affairs, Foreign Secretary, Defence Secretary and others," it added.