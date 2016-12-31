New Army, IAF chiefs take over

New Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday took over as the chiefs of the two services, with outgoing General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha handing over charge.



A Guard of Honour was conducted for General Singh on the lawns of South Block before he handed over charge to General Rawat.



In Vayu Bhawan, which houses the air headquarter, a Guard of Honour was presented to both outgoing chief Raha and incoming Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa.



Both General Singh and Air Chief Marshal Raha retired on Saturday.