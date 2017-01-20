  1. Home
  2. India

Netaji played major role in freeing India from colonialism: PM Modi

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    January 23, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PHOTO: AFP)

On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted his valour, saying that it had played a major role in attaining independence for the country.

"I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism," Modi tweeted.

He said Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society.

On the occasion, Modi also highlighted that his government had declassified files on Bose.

"Honoured that our government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades," he said in another tweet.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

By supporting the Jallikattu Ordinance, has Centre set a bad precedent of succumbing to protests?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.