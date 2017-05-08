NEET Exam: 5 arrested for duping students

Five members of a gang, including a government employee, have been arrested here for duping medical aspirants by promising to provide the question paper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS courses.



The accused had provided questions to some candidates on Saturday night but none of them matched with the paper which was held on Sunday so the paper is not considered leaked, a senior official said.



The accused had promised to provide ten students questions in lieu of money and they were to take Rs.5 lakh from each students for this, ADG ATS Umesh Mishra said.



Some of the students had paid part of the money fixed to get the question paper.



He said the accused had given aspirants questions on Saturday night but no question matched with the ones that came in the exam on Sunday so it was not a matter of paper leak but that of fraud with the aspirants.



Additional SP Bajrang Singh, who led the operation, said that the accused were under the ATS radar for the last few days.



One team was in Delhi and caught Ashok Gupta and Rahul while the Jaipur team detained Vikram Sinha, Vikas Sinha and Bhupendra Sharma.



Bhupendra Sharma is a livestock assistant in the state animal husbandry department.



All the five were placed under arrest for cheating under various IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) among others and will be produced in a court today.



The ATS team also questioned three students in Jaipur and eight students in Delhi but they were allowed to go after interrogation and not arrested as the paper was not leaked.



ADG Mishra said that the arrested accused have connection with a gang which operates from Bihar.



Few more arrests are also likely in this case.