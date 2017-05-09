CBSE NEET 2017: CBSE conducted the NEET Medical Entrance exam 2017 across the country on May 7, 2017 and around 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across 2300 exam centers.

As per the media reports, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 examination question paper was leaked before the examination in some of the states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Goa and other states in the country. Along with this about nine people got arrested by the police.

Well, after the examination candidates looking for NEET answer key or NEET results 2017 are searching across the internet that the NEET 2017 examination will be cancelled or re examination will take place.

NEET examination has been conducted across the country under the guidance of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and till date no official notification has been released by the authorities regarding the exam cancellation or NEET 2017 re examination.

NEET is an important entrance examination for the candidates planning to take admission in the MBBS and BDS courses.

