'Need to bring children in juvenile homes to mainstream'

Supreme Court Justice Madan V Lokur on Sunday called for bringing the children in juvenile homes into the mainstream, adding that the issues related to crime against children and their rights should be discussed at all levels.

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day consultation on 'Effective Implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015: Focus on Rehabilitation and Linkages with the POCSO Act 2012' here.

Justice Lokur said the police needed to understand both the acts with sensitivity and work for their effective implementation.

"We need to understand the standards adopted by organisations at the international level and work for the development of juvenile homes and rehabilitation centres, he said.

Speaking at the event, Rajasthan High Court Justice and president of State Legal Services Authority, KS Jhaveri underlined the need to take urgent steps to stop crime against children in juvenile homes and rehabilitation centres.

President of National Children Rights Protection Commission, Stuti Kakkad said measures should be taken to stop trafficking of children abandoned by families.

"Also, there are several states without rehabilitation centres," she said.

The workshop was attended by Justices of various high courts, legal experts, and administrative and police officials.

