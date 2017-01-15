'Need coordinated efforts to tackle stone pelters in Kashmir'

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday called for “coordinated efforts” between security forces to deal with the menace of stone pelting during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, officials said.

The army chief discussed the issue with local army officers during security review meetings at headquarters of counterinsurgency units.

Rawat arrived in Srinagar on Thursday and was briefed on the prevailing security situation and recent operations conducted by the security forces.

The Army chief’s statement comes close on the heels of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s remark that the Kashmiri youth have picked up arms "for a cause" and cannot be intimidated with death threats.

Meanwhile, the army chief had on February 15 warned locals against supporting militants.

