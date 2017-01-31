India calls for 'internationally effective action' against Hafiz Saeed

A day after Pakistan listed Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed under Anti-Terrorism Act, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday demanded ‘international effective action’ against the mastermind of Mumbai terror attacks.



“Effective action mandated internationally against Hafiz Saeed and his terror outfit is a logical first step in bringing them to justice,” the MEA said.



“Saeed is an international terrorist, responsible for unleashing a wave of terrorism against Pakistan's neighbours,” it added.



Pakistan’s Punjab government has included Saeed and one of his close aides, Qazi Kashif, in the fourth schedule of the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA) on Sunday.



Saeed and four other men of the JuD terror outfit, added to the fourth schedule of the ATA were placed under house arrest on January 30 in Lahore.



He was put under house arrest after his alleged role in Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but was released by the court in 2009.



He is enlisted under the NIA most wanted list and India banned his organisation as terror outfit.