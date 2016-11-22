  1. Home
Naxal attack: TN gives Rs.20 lakh to kin of 4 CRPF jawans

    April 25, 2017 | 01:52 PM
Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs.20 lakh each to families of four slain CRPF personnel hailing from the state.

The four were among the 25 CRPF personnel killed in the Naxal attack in Chattisgarh yesterday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy condoled the death of M Padmanaban, N Senthil Kumar, N Thirumurugan and P Azhagupandi and expressed his sympathies with their families.

"I have directed providing a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the families," of the four deceased CRPF personnel, he said in a statement.
 

