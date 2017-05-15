Navy Chief Sunil Lanba begins Singapore visit

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Monday began an official tour to Singapore.

He will be attending the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) 50 International Maritime Review (IMR), commemorating 50 years of the RSN, as well as the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEX) 2017.

The Navies of the two countries are partners in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), a Maritime Cooperation construct, conceptualised and pioneered by the Indian Navy in 2008.

The Singapore Navy has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Navy to take this 21st century maritime construct forward. Both countries have been conducting the bilateral exercise ‘SIMBEX’ since 1994. The next edition of the exercise is scheduled to be conducted off Singapore from May 18 to 24.

Admiral Lanba is scheduled to hold discussions with the Defence Minister of Singapore, the Chief of Defence Forces, Singapore, and the Chief of Singaporean Navy, besides having bilateral talks with a number of Chiefs of other Navies attending the event at Singapore.