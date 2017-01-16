Navy chief reviews 'Guard of Honour' by NCC cadets

Navy chief Sunil Lanba on Monday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Camp here and reviewed a 'Guard of Honour' presented by the cadets in the run-up to Republic Day.



Admiral Lanba reviewed the ceremony presented by the cadets drawn from all the three wings of NCC -- Army, Navy and Air Force, followed by a band display.



"The Chief of Naval Staff also inspected the well laid out flag areas prepared by the NCC cadets from all the 17 NCC Directorates depicting various social awareness themes," NCC said in a statement.



Speaking on the occasion, Lanba praised NCC as an organisation which is "single-mindedly engaged in grooming nation's future leaders and empowering them to don the mantle of country's leadership as well as excel in all walks of life".



The Navy chief also encouraged the NCC Cadets to join the armed forces and serve the country.