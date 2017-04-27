Nature is changing its rules: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of climate change in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday and said this could also be a chance to be sensitive.



Modi said that climate change is not a subject confined only to the academia and people are facing its ill effects on a daily basis.



"Nature is changing its rules now, the summer heat we used to face in the month of May and June has shifted to March and April... many people who send their suggestions to me point out what should we do amid such heat," he said.



Speaking of sensitivity, the Prime Minister said that amid the increasing heat we must be sensitive towards people and birds alike.



"Ask for a glass of water for the postman who arrives at your house in the scorching heat to deliver a letter... keep water in balcony for the birds," Modi said.



Encouraging people to sensitise their children through bird feeders, Modi also pointed out a community's effort in Gujarat towards sparrow conservation.