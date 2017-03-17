National programme on Hepatitis C by December: Nadda

The government would by December come out with a national programme to fight Hepatitis C, Union Health Minister J P Nadda sad on Friday.

The programme would be rolled out subsequently next year, he said at the 4th National Technical Consultation on Viral Hepatitis, organised here on the 'World Hepatitis Day'.



A workshop on the occasion 'Framework of National Program on Viral Hepatitis in India' was held in collaboration with Indian Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and the World Health Organisation.



Nadda said the government is committed to ensure patients suffering from Hepatitis are not discriminated against.



The health minister emphasised on the need for prevention of Hepatitis infection.



Health Secretary C K Mishra emphasised the importance of vaccination for Hepatitis B at birth.



He further highlighted the gains made in covering the unreached population through the Mission Indradhanush.



"As the cost of treatment has relatively come down, it has been possible to treat more people," he said.



ILBS Director Dr S K Sarin said about 4 per cent of Indians are afflicted with Hepatitis B and 1 per cent with Hepatitis C.



"Put together, about 60 million of us could be having Hepatitis B or C or both. While new drugs are available with which Hepatitis C can be treated and cured, Hepatitis B could only be prevented through vaccination," he said as he stressed the need for a national programme for viral hepatitis.



Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain and WHO country representative Dr Henk Bekedam were also present on the occasion.