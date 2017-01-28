HC allows taxman to probe Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

In a setback to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi High Court on Friday cleared way for the Income Tax department to investigate the mother-son duo in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the National Herald case.

"The company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are stakeholders will be investigated by tax officials," an order from the Delhi High Court said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had in 2012 in his private complaint accused Sonia, Rahul and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying Rs. 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs. 90.25 crore which Associate Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress.

Others accused in the case filed by Swamy include Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda.

The court had summoned the accused persons, besides Young Indian on 26 June 2014.

On 19 December 2015, the court had granted bail to Sonia, Rahul, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summons.

Pitroda was granted bail on 20 February 2016 when he had appeared in the court.

Earlier on April 22, Swamy had submitted a list of witnesses and other evidence against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)