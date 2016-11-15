National Herald: A timeline of the case haunting the Gandhis

The woes of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son party vice-president Rahul Gandhi won’t be ending soon in the National Herald case as the Delhi High Court on Thursday gave the green signal to a Income Tax probe on the Gandhis in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the case.

The latest development in the case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in 2012 has come as a major blow to mother-son duo who in December 2015 were made to appear before a judge in a Delhi court. Following is the chronology of events in the case:

* November 2012: Case filed by Swamy against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi along with their companies and people associated with them in a Delhi court.

* June 2014: Gandhis summoned as accused by a Delhi court in the criminal complaint.

* August 2014: The Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Gandhis and others in the case while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) begins preliminary examinations.

*August 2015: After a year, the ED decides to close the case due to lack of substantive evidence but days later ED director Rajan Katoch is removed.

*January 2015: Supreme Court asks Swamy to make out a case for speedy trial in HC since petition cannot be heard directly.

*December 2015: High Court reserves order on pleas while refusing to quash lower court's summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

*December 9, 2015: Sonia, Rahul, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes and Suman Dubey appear before a metropolitan magistrate in Patiala House Courts complex and get bail.

*February 12, 2016: The Supreme Court grants exemption to all the five accused in the case from personal appearances while refusing to quash proceedings against them.

*July 12, 2016: The Delhi High Court sets aside the trial court judgment allowing examination of balance sheets and other documents of the Congress party and other two companies, the AJL and Young Indian.

*May 12, 2017: The Delhi High Court clears way for the Income Tax department to investigate the mother-son duo in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the National Herald case.