The national flag will fly at half-mast across the country on Thursday following the death of Minister of State for Environment Anil Madhav Dave.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Centre has decided that the national flag will fly at half-mast today in Delhi and all state or union territories capitals on all the buildings where it is flown regularly and on the day of the funeral," an official statement said.

Dave passed away at his official residence here.