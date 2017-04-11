National Dengue Day: 5 facts you should know about the disease

This National Dengue Day, the government focused on its aim to enable a “Dengue Free India” through increased community participation. This vision, which falls in line with the objective of Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat, intends to control the spreading of the disease by making community blocks responsible for their blocks through preventive actions.

On National Dengue Day, here are few facts that one should know about the mosquito-borne disease and its impact in India:

Over 1 lakh dengue cases were reported in India till December 2016. India’s 2017 National Dengue Day theme is “Dengue Free India”, which it aims to achieve through increased community ownership to prevent dengue related morbidity and mortality in India. According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) maximum number of Dengue cases were reported from Delhi followed by Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Gujarat , Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala among others. South-East Asia, Western Pacific regions and Americas are regions most seriously affected by Dengue. The government has even launched a mobile app - “India Fights Dengue” where people can check Dengue symtoms, get hospital information, and check myths as well as facts about the disease among others.

Dos and don’ts issued by the Government to prevent Dengue: