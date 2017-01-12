Nation remembers Vivekananda on 154th birth anniversary

From politicians to sports stars, celebrities to the common folks, the nation came together on Thursday to pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 154th birth anniversary also celebrated as ‘National Youth Day’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the youth icon’s teachings that have shaped the future of many generations.

“We offer salutations to the great Swami Vivekananda & remember his powerful thoughts & ideals that continue shaping the minds of generations,” he tweeted.

While Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said that Vivekananda’s message to “live fearlessly” will inspire and guide the youth.

“Remembering Swami Vivekananda today.His message to live fearlessly, with courage & strength of purpose will continue to inspire & guide us,” he tweeted.

Here are the other tributes:

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in a message: “Swami Vivekananda's teachings and his life inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom, peace and prosperity. I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti today. He made the people of India realise their strength and true potential.”

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, let us recollect his teachings & his life which will inspire us to transform India.

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Z Irani: Swami Vivekananda believed that youth will build a resurgent India; on National Youth Day let us pledge to work towards realising his dream.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, the birthplace of Vivekananda tweeted: “Homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.”

While Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan had an interesting info to share about Vivekananda: “Nikola Tesla used ancient Sanskrit terminology in his scientific descriptions. Swami Vivekananda introduced him to Vedanta.”

Many shared Vivekananda’s inspiring quotes as well.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared his favourite quote by Swami Vivekananda: "When we wake up in the morning, we have 2 simple choices. Go back to sleep & dream, or wake up & chase those dreams."

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag too posted a quote on Twitter that he takes inspiration from: “Take Risks in your Life. If you win you can lead! If you lose, you can guide.”

Boxer Vijender Gupta shared: "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."