Venkaiah Naidu meets Advani, Joshi before filing nomination

NDA's vice presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday met veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi at their residences here before filing his nomination.



On 17 July evening, Naidu was announced as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice President candidate by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah.



Naidu resigned as union minister on Monday night following the announcement.



Naidu is contesting against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the noinee of 18 opposition parties.



Naidu and Gandhi will file their nominations later in the day in Parliament.



Polling is scheduled for 5 August.