Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed happiness on being elected as the president of Governing Council of UN-HABITAT and said it is an opportunity to work towards a new urban future.

The Governing Council (GC) serves as the decision-making body for the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) and approves UN-HABITAT's biennial work programme and budget.

"Delighted to be elected as president of Governing Council of @UNHABITAT & chair #GC26. An opportunity to work towards a new urban future," he tweeted.

The Union minister is in Kenya to attend the 26th session of the Governing Council of UN-Habitat that commenced on May 8 and will continue till May 12 at the United Nations in Nairobi, Kenya.

"At @UNHABITAT #GC26 to deliberate on 'Opportunities for effective implementation of New Urban Agenda'. A #NewUrbanAgenda for a #NewIndia!," he said in another tweet.

The GC is also responsible for setting UN-HABITAT's policies by developing and promoting policy objectives, priorities and guidelines on existing and planned programmes of work on human settlements.

The GC meets biennially and reports to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) through the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

